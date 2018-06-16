You are here
Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11
Realisation of planning vision, new MRT lines, integrated developments spur prices to levels similar to existing prime districts
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S traditional prime districts 9, 10 and 11 are being challenged in their position as the upper echelons of the private housing market not only by new prime areas such as Marina Bay but also by what List Sotheby's International Realty
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg