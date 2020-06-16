You are here

Home > Real Estate

England property sales rebound after lockdown ends

By June 5, sales are just 3 per cent below their level a year earlier
Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200616_REBOUND16_4146160.jpg
The average asking prices for properties on Rightmove, a property website, are 1.9 per cent higher than before the lockdown.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

London

ESTATE agents in England have seen a rebound in house sales since the government eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions on May 13, property website Rightmove said on Monday.

The company said sales during the lockdown fell by 94 per cent. By June 5, sales were just 3 per cent below their level a year earlier, while over the previous three weeks they averaged two-thirds of their previous level.

"There are signs of high pent-up demand and upwards price pressure, rather than downwards," Rightmove director Miles Shipside said.

The average asking prices for properties on the site were 1.9 per cent higher than before the lockdown. For properties where a sale had been agreed, the accepted price was 98 per cent of the asking price, slightly higher than in February.

SEE ALSO

Royal Ascot lacks special feeling this year, says leading trainer Johnston

The figures do not cover Scotland or Wales, where coronavirus restrictions on property sales are tighter.

Rightmove's site is used to market the majority of British residential property.

Zoopla, another property website, reported a similar picture last week, though it warned that the surge in demand may not last throughout 2020, especially if more people lose jobs when temporary government support measures end.

Nonetheless, the figures add to signs from other business surveys of a resumption of activity in sectors where lockdown restrictions have been relaxed.

A further key test will begin this week, when shops selling nonessential goods re-open to the public.

Official data last week showed the economy suffered a historic collapse during the lockdown in March and April, with activity down by a quarter on normal levels, a far bigger fall than in the last global financial crisis. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Bukit Sembawang's price cut at 8 St Thomas has some agents in a tizzy

Boutique fund seeks answers from Accordia Golf Trust over move to retain profits

CMT offers more rental relief to SME tenants; CapitaLand accelerates China digitalisation push

LMIRT to pay perp coupon due in June; reopens most malls

Keppel's Alpha in 3-way tie-up to invest in Indonesia's logistics property sector

May new home sales rebound with more local buyers drawn to lower quantums

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 16, 2020 12:15 AM
Life & Culture

Bollywood stars attend Rajput's funeral as death sparks mental health debate

[MUMBAI] Bollywood stars joined family members for the funeral Monday of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death...

Jun 15, 2020 11:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Fed launches long-awaited lending programme

[NEW YORK] The Federal Reserve said on Monday it had opened registration for lenders interested in participating in...

Jun 15, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

EU imposes tariffs on Chinese makers of glass fibre fabric in China and Egypt

[BRUSSELS] The European Union imposed tariffs on Chinese producers of glass fibre fabric in China and Egypt after...

Jun 15, 2020 11:24 PM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson sees Brexit deal in July if talks momentum builds

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the outstanding disagreements between Britain and the...

Jun 15, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

US Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protection

[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court on Monday delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights, ruling that a landmark...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.