ERA to hold virtual tours of over 140 projects this weekend

Buyers can browse projects online, access property info, factsheets, site or floor plans and available units
Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Mr Chua says ERA aims to offer buyers a seamless, one-stop platform for home viewing and in-depth property-related insights.

THIS weekend, ERA Singapore will launch what it says is the country's largest virtual real estate gallery for homebuyers.

The ERA Property Weekend 2020 event on Oct 10 and 11 will feature virtual tours of more than 140 projects islandwide as well as property market...

