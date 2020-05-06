Errant real estate agencies, agents face higher maximum fines

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ERRANT real estate agencies and property agents will face higher maximum fines of S$200,000 and S$100,000 per case respectively for breaching industry guidelines under a Bill passed in Parliament on Tuesday.
The maximum fine for both real estate agencies and property...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes