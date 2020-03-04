You are here

Home > Real Estate

Europe's richest man eyeing London's Ritz Hotel

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

EUROPE'S richest man, Bernard Arnault, is among a pack of potential bidders vying for London's Ritz Hotel, according to a report in The Times of London.

The chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is among about 13 interested parties that have been allowed to undertake due diligence, the newspaper said.

The five-star hotel in the British capital is being sold by the Barclay brothers and could fetch as much as £800 million (S$1.42 billion).

Luxury brands have stepped up investments in high-end hotels in recent years, seeking to diversify their interests and deepen ties to the world's wealthiest consumers.

SEE ALSO

Face masks are Paris fashion week must-haves

LVMH spent some US$2.6 billion last year to buy Belmond, which owns or has stakes in more than 30 properties around the world.

Representatives for LVMH and the Barclay brothers declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg

A dispute between the heirs of the hotel's current owners exploded into public view last week.

Frederick Barclay alleged that he had been secretly recorded at the Ritz by his identical twin's children, a court heard.

The spat, together with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus around the world, could weigh on the eventual sale price of the Ritz Hotel, The Times said.

Other parties that are bidding for the storied property include Sidra Capital, the Financial Times reported earlier this year. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Don't skimp on rent relief, Chan Chun Sing tells landlords

United Hampshire US Reit launches IPO at US$0.80 per unit

Top bids for Canberra private housing sites below expectations

HK's property insiders in buying mode

United Hampshire US Reit launches IPO at US$0.80 per unit

Frasers Property unit tops bids for Sengkang EC site; UOL-led consortium is highest bidder for a condo plot in Canberra Drive

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 12:28 AM
Life & Culture

Architecture's top prize awarded to two women

[NEW YORK] Dublin-based Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara were awarded the Pritzker prize on Tuesday - the first...

Mar 4, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Nikola Corp to go public at over US$3.3b valuation

[NEW YORK] Electric vehicle maker Nikola Corp said on Tuesday it plans to list on the Nasdaq by merging with a...

Mar 4, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

Trump insists US Fed should 'further ease' rates

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump greeted the Fed's unexpected rate cut Tuesday by insisting, once again, that...

Mar 4, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

Skype co-founder’s Oriente secures US$20 million in debt funding facility 

ONLINE lending startup Oriente announced late on Wednesday that it has secured a US$20 million debt funding facility...

Mar 3, 2020 11:47 PM
Stocks

European stocks jump, bond yields slide after Fed's emergency rate cut

[LONDON] European stocks extended gains and bond yields fell in a sharp risk-on trade after the US Federal Reserve...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.