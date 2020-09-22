Everton Road shophouse in District 2 for sale with S$7.5m guide price

The two-storey corner shophouse has an attic and is situated in the Blair Plain conservation area.

A FREEHOLD conservation shophouse at 9 Everton Road is up for sale via expression of interest (EOI) with an indicative price of S$7.5 million, sole marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield said on Tuesday.

The two-storey corner shophouse has an attic and is situated in the Blair Plain conservation area. It sits on a land area of 2,023 square feet (sq ft) and has a built-up area of about 4,000 sq ft, Cushman & Wakefield said.

Located within District 2, the site is zoned for residential use under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2019.

Outram Park MRT station and the upcoming Cantonment MRT station are less than 600 metres from the property.

Said Shaun Poh, executive director of capital markets at Cushman & Wakefield: "This is a rare opportunity for discerning home seekers or investors looking to own shophouse assets within the Blair Plain conservation area as the supply is extremely limited."

He noted that only four units have transacted in the area in the last two years, while a corner unit is even more scarce in supply.

Added Mr Poh: "Freehold landed homes in prime central districts are always highly sought after by investors for their excellent capital appreciation potential and their great appeal to expatriate tenants, as such properties offer a spacious and unique living space while being conveniently located near the central business district."

The EOI exercise for 9 Everton Road will close at 3pm on Oct 20.