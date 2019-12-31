You are here

Home > Real Estate

Evictions are down in New York; thank the voters

Fixing the rent laws has kept thousands of rental units affordable
Tue, Dec 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191231_SYEVICT31_3990791.jpg
Before the new legislation, forcing out tenants from rent-regulated apartments was good business for building owners.
PHOTO: AFP

THIS spring, New York state enacted the strongest tenant protections in a quarter-century. Already, they have made a difference in the lives of thousands of New York City residents.

Since the law took effect in June, landlords have tried to evict at least 35,000 fewer tenants for nonpayment of rent than in the same period last year, according to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal.

What is it like to lose your home?

Several years ago, the owners of the largely rent-stabilised Manhattan apartment building where I lived decided to force out my neighbours and me to bring in higher-paying tenants. When falsely accusing us of not paying rent didn't work, they tried construction harassment. Dust, laden with lead from the century-old building, filled the air. We lived without heat or hot water for weeks at a time, in the middle of the New York winter. Vermin, disturbed by the construction, were everywhere. One day, I came home to find that the staircase leading to my apartment was gone.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

I had fallen in love in that apartment and nursed a broken heart. I had toiled away in its dining room on sticky summer nights as a young freelancer. I had danced on its tar roof with my friends, and cooked with my roommates, and watched the Freedom Tower finally join the city skyline, looking on from my living room as it rose slowly into view.

SEE ALSO

The hidden perk New York's mega-rich demand

My neighbours and I went to housing court, but without a lawyer, our efforts were futile. Eventually, nearly all of us moved out.

Until the new rent law this year, that was business as usual. Forcing tenants from rent-regulated apartments, which account for nearly half the apartments in the city, was good business.

Over several decades, laws meant to guarantee comfortable homes to working and middle class New Yorkers were reshaped to benefit the real estate industry instead. Building owners had powerful financial incentives to force tenants out of apartments.

Landlords were allowed to raise the rent by 20 per cent each time a new tenant arrived. Once the rent reached a certain threshold - last year, US$2,775 - the apartment was taken out of the rent stabilisation system, letting landlords charge whatever the market would bear. Rents could also be permanently raised to pay for improvements, a system rife with fraud that also helped push rents over the stabilisation threshold and into the open market.

Tenants challenging evictions and rent increases faced long odds in housing court, where they often represented themselves against high-powered lawyers arguing the case of building owners. New York City has increased funding for legal services to represent low-income New Yorkers in housing court, but the overall odds were still in the landlords' favour.

Together, the rising rents and perverse incentives helped push hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers from their homes and, too often, into shelters. Since 1994, more than 290,000 rent-regulated apartments have been converted into market-rate units.

The new legislation, known as the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019, has removed these incentives, finally. Landlords are no longer allowed to raise the rent on regulated apartments by 20 per cent each time a new tenant arrives, for example, and apartments remain regulated regardless of the monthly rent.

Housing court officials said it is too soon to tell what the long-term impact of the new law will be. But when State Senator Zellnor Myrie heard about The Journal's report, he cried, filled with joy and relief.

"I'm walking home from my community board meeting in tears," Mr Myrie, one of the law's lead sponsors, texted.

The news on evictions is a glimmer of hope in the city's housing crisis and a reminder of the power of political activism and local elections.

The victory came after years of work by tenant organisers and others fighting back against politicians of both parties who did the bidding of the real estate industry, which provided them with a steady stream of campaign donations.

In last year's Democratic primary elections, young activists defeated a group of eight renegade Democrats who had colluded with Republicans to protect real estate interests. Then, in November, New York voters handed Democrats a majority in the state Senate for the first time in years.

Mr Myrie, a 33-year-old Democrat elected last year from Brooklyn, said he was driven to run for office by the experience of going to housing court with his immigrant mother and watching her fight to hold on to their rent-stabilised apartment.

"They tried to say that she hadn't been paying her rent, but the truth was that she had been," he said. "They were trying to get the rent-regulated tenants out of the building."

This is the other side of New York's much-celebrated 25-year real estate boom, the rise of a city out of reach of the middle class, the working class, young people and, above all, the poor.

Fixing the rent laws has kept thousands of rental units affordable. Yet some 60,000 people are living in shelters, and one in 10 New York public school students is homeless. Nearly half of New Yorkers pay over 30 per cent of their income on rent.

More housing needs to be built for people at lower incomes, and a city property tax system that burdens renters while asking less of the wealthiest needs to be reformed.

Most important, New Yorkers have to keep demanding that their elected officials represent them, not the real estate industry. They have to keep showing up at the polls. NYTIMES

Real Estate

HDB releases EC sites in Sengkang, Tampines

GuocoLand, Hong Leong to develop four Chongqing plots

ARA buys Robinson Centre via private real estate fund

HK developer Wheelock donates land to mitigate housing crisis

From noisy birds to holograms, eight curious property rights debates in 2019

Germany's property prices jump amid low interest rate

BREAKING

Dec 31, 2019 05:49 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil hits three-month high on upbeat data, Middle East tension

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose on Monday to three-month highs, lifted by optimism over an expected China-US trade deal...

Dec 31, 2019 05:42 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street slips from records as investors lock in year-end gains

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's major stock indexes slipped from record highs on Monday as investors booked profits from...

Dec 31, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

US-China trade deal signing within week or so: White House adviser

[WASHINGTON] The United States and China will likely have a signing of Phase 1 of a new trade deal early in the new...

Dec 30, 2019 11:47 PM
Real Estate

US pending home sales climb for a third time in 4 months

[WASHINGTON] Contract signings to purchase previously owned US homes increased in November for the third time in...

Dec 30, 2019 11:14 PM
Government & Economy

US goods trade deficit declines to smallest in three years

[WASHINGTON] The US merchandise-trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed for a third month in November to the smallest...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly