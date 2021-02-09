 Expect bumper year for Asia Reit mergers, Real Estate - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Real Estate

Expect bumper year for Asia Reit mergers

Reits in Singapore will consolidate to scale up for relentless asset chase in flush markets
Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 5:50 AM

A BUMPER year is on the cards for mergers and acquisitions in Asia's key markets. We haven't seen anything like the activity we expected in 2020 and that will change this year.

We know why asset transactions are limited. The prime assets are overpriced due to the amount of money chasing them and the stressed ones haven't fallen far enough to be a safe bet.

In the meantime, there is global interest in the Asia-Pacific and a lot of people raising funds to invest here. There's a perception that most countries in Asia-Pacific have done better than the rest of the world with Covid-19. The fundamentals are still very good. So a lot of investors are fully funded and looking for sound investments.

That's where the pressure is building for larger real estate investment trusts (Reits) with global appeal, for assembling more dominant corporates and for funding Asia's entrepreneurs to delist and create the more agile private businesses that can respond to new realities post-pandemic.

With this, expect to see Singaporean and Japanese Reits merging within their domestic markets. We haven't yet reached the point where cross-border Reit mergers are the right play, but both countries have a critical mass of Reits to support consolidation and that's especially likely in Singapore where some Reits have similar sponsors.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The driver for consolidation is simply the need to be larger. Greater gravity draws more funds to make more acquisitions and ultimately generate better returns.

Competition between Reits makes consolidation inevitable among the smaller players. Larger Reits trade more often because they have a higher free float. They attract more analyst coverage and are better able to find assets to buy offshore in markets like Australia, with its relatively high cap rates.

Consolidation also brings the scale needed for a place on global benchmarks, such as in the increasingly important area of environmental, social, and governance indices.

Real estate investors around the globe are scrutinising the carbon emissions and climate resilience of assets and of wider markets too. It is quickly moving beyond best practice to something required by regulators.

Most of 2021's M&As activity will be between Reits. We are unlikely to see real estate developers merging and acquiring each other, but look out for acquisition of companies within the chain, particularly tech companies trying to buy those that complement the main business.

The obvious example is tech companies buying retailers for a physical presence, but the proptech space is generally ripe for consolidation. We will see proptech companies buying real estate companies and, to a lesser extent, real estate companies buying proptech.

These are different types of businesses but they bring more parts of the chain together, affording control over a key technology and, perhaps, cutting off future competition.

There will be some activity in the other direction, especially in China, where there is currently an incentive for real estate companies to spin off their specialist subsidiaries.

Expect to see Chinese developers separating their profitable property management arms in response to government pressure to deleverage and to feed emerging demand from a new breed of asset managers for property management expertise.

When it comes to corporate privatisations in the region, it's a different set of drivers. Where the share price has sunk and the asset values haven't, there's an opportunity for the entrepreneur or the family to buy the company back at a discount to net asset value.

This is so common in the Asia region when the markets get tough. Property companies in Asia-Pacific often trade at a discount to net asset value. It's particularly obvious in Hong Kong, but not confined there. So there's always that margin. The margin is pronounced at the moment.

Sentimental stock markets reacted very quickly to economic uncertainty, but asset prices have held up pretty well in Asia-Pacific, despite uncertainty, because there's so much money chasing too few assets. The current wave of privatisations is taking advantage of the price disparity.

It's easy when there's a large shareholder. When they already have the majority of shares, they only have to buy back a relatively small percentage of the company to take it private.

The majority shareholder has the comfort of putting money into a known quantity and gives itself greater flexibility to navigate the new normal.

The added incentive in tough markets is the opportunity to recapitalise the company. That restructuring is also a good move where a listed company is not performing very well as a company for other reasons.

That's not to say the price disparity won't shift this year. The annual survey of the sector by ULI and PwC reported widespread expectations of a price correction in asset prices in 2021. Real estate owners who have been holding on to assets until Covid-19 disappears and life gets back to normal are conscious that the pandemic could be with us for longer than they hoped. They are starting to feel the inclination to trade and that increase in transactions will bring asset prices down.

One recent article in The Business Times described the current wave of restructurings as "a bet on a return to normalcy".

My own view is that the real estate sector is preparing itself for a very different world, where the acceleration of trends we have seen in the past year is going to leave us far more reliant on technology and some sectors of real estate transformed.

  • The writer is president of ULI Asia-Pacific

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Should investors beware the Lippo effect?

Surbana Jurong's Ream City to ramp up Cambodia tourism, economy

Covid-19 worsens plight of home renters in US

Marina Bay 24-bedroom penthouse collection for sale at S$138m

Surbana Jurong's masterplan for US$16b 'Ream City' in Cambodia gets green light

Shophouses on Amoy Street, Balestier Road for sale

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Engineer who received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine among two community cases

[SINGAPORE] A 30-year-old Indian national who received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Jan...

Feb 9, 2021 12:10 AM
Transport

Rolls-Royce to briefly shut UK engine factories

[LONDON] British aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce said Monday that it will temporarily shut its jet engine...

Feb 8, 2021 11:59 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher, extending rally

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rose early Monday, extending last week's rally on optimism about additional US...

Feb 8, 2021 11:52 PM
Transport

Chinese regulators call in Tesla over customer complaints

[BEIJING] Chinese government officials have met representatives from US electric carmaker Tesla over reports from...

Feb 8, 2021 11:49 PM
Energy & Commodities

BP enters UK offshore wind sector

[LONDON] British energy major BP on Monday entered the UK offshore wind sector alongside German peer EnBW, after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Engineer who received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine among two community cases

Rolls-Royce to briefly shut UK engine factories

US: Stocks open higher, extending rally

Chinese regulators call in Tesla over customer complaints

BP enters UK offshore wind sector

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for