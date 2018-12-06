You are here

Flash: MND to release land for 6,475 private residential units (including ECs) in H1 2019

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 8:41 AM
THE government on Thurday announced the first-half 2019 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme, which comprises five confirmed list sites and nine reserve list sites. These sites can yield about 6,475 private residential units (including executive condominium or EC units), 86,000 square metres gross floor area (GFA) of commercial space and 1,115 hotel rooms. 

FULL STORY: MND cuts private housing supply for H1 2019 Government Land Sales Programme by about 20%

 

