You are here

Home > Real Estate

Flash: Singapore retail rents ease 1.5% q-o-q in Q2: URA

Fri, Jul 26, 2019 - 8:44 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

Full story to come

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Flash: Singapore office rents rose 1.3% q-o-q in Q2 2019: URA data

China, HK developers temper their bids in Singapore land tenders

External factors cast long shadow over industrial property rentals

Ascendas India Trust Q1 DPU rises 28% to S$0.0205

HK residents scouting for properties in Canada and  UK

HK home prices weaken briefly after protests

Editor's Choice

BP_SGskyline_260719_1.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

China, HK developers temper their bids in Singapore land tenders

BT_20190726_PGPETER26_3845612.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-Prudential agency manager sues insurer's ex-CEO, two agents

BPpound_260719_2.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brexit quandary to make for volatile pound: analysts

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SGskyline_260719_1.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

China, HK developers temper their bids in Singapore land tenders

BT_20190726_PGPETER26_3845612.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-Prudential agency manager sues insurer's ex-CEO, two agents

Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

Flash: Singapore office rents rose 1.3% q-o-q in Q2 2019: URA data

Jul 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, MCT, Suntec Reit, Ascendas-iTrust, Sabana Reit, SingHaiyi

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly