You are here

Home > Real Estate

Foreign property buyers target NZ's economic and scenic hotspots

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180608_UWNZ8N6PQ_3464972.jpg
Houses in the suburb of Saint Heliers in Auckland. Prices in the city have almost doubled in the past decade.
BLOOMBERG

Sydney/Wellington

FOREIGNERS bought almost one in five of the residential properties sold in downtown Auckland in the first quarter, official figures showed on Thursday, compared to just three per cent throughout New Zealand.

The data, released by Statistics New Zealand, shows foreign buyers targeted hotspots such as the economic hub of Auckland and the southern tourist destination of Queenstown, stirring debate around the causes of soaring house prices.

The majority of overseas buyers were from China and neighbouring Australia, according to Statistics New Zealand.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The proportion of foreigners buying homes varied wildly throughout the country.

Nationwide, just 3.1 per cent of property transfers - which include administrative ownership changes such as inheritance as well as sales - were to non-citizens in the first three months of 2018, Statistics New Zealand said.

Foreign ownership has attracted criticism in recent years as the country grapples with a housing crisis that has seen average Auckland prices almost double in the past decade to more than NZ$1 million (S$939,000) and rise more than 60 per cent nationwide.

New Zealand's Labour-led coalition government, with popular 37-year-old Jacinda Ardern as prime minister, successfully campaigned in 2017 on a promise to clamp down on house price growth and reduce high rates of homelessness, in part by banning foreign buyers.

A law restricting most foreigners, including many with short-term residential visas, from purchasing residential property was introduced to Parliament last December and is set to come into force later this year.

Ollie Wall, from boutique Auckland real estate firm Graham Wall, said realtors had seen a "flurry" of overseas buyers get in ahead of the ban on foreign buyers, which could have contributed to the first quarter result.

"If there is a ban on foreign buyers there would be fewer houses built. That I am sure of," said Mr Wall, adding that the 19 per cent rise in downtown Auckland sales was likely due to the large number of apartments being built by Chinese developers.

The country's robust population growth, driven in part by many expatriate New Zealanders returning home, is a large factor in pushing up prices, according to economists. REUTERS

Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Mandarin Oriental hotel in London catches fire

House-price inflation in Asia 'under control'

May resale prices for flats dip 1.8% y-o-y: SRX

Mumbai slums get colourful makeover

WCG to net A$147m in Australia sales proceeds

Editor's Choice

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
4 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
5 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_WEEKEND8_3465163.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Weekend

Ultimate comeback kid

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening