Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SOME notable bungalow deals have taken place recently in Good Class Bungalow (GCB) Areas as well as in the Sentosa Cove waterfront housing locale.
In a deal involving a mortgagee sale, a bungalow along Cluny Road owned by Chen Wei Ping, the former executive chairman of
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg