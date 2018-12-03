You are here

Home > Real Estate

Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 3:06 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

Site Image for media REVISED (1).PNG
Written permission has been granted for it to be developed into a six-storey commercial building with shops, restaurants, community institutions and a cineplex with basement car parking lots. PHOTO: CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

A PRIME commercial development site in Queenstown which once housed the iconic Queenstown Cinema at 250 Commonwealth Avenue was launched for sale by tender on Monday.

The vacant plot has a land area of 3,001.2 square metres (32,305 square feet) and a 99-year lease commencing from Jan 1, 1975. It is located at the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Margaret Drive, about 300 metres from Queenstown MRT station.

Written permission has been granted for it to be developed into a six-storey commercial building with shops, restaurants, community institutions and a cineplex with basement car parking lots. The approved gross floor area (GFA) is 9,003.6 sq m (96,914 sq ft), and development charge is not payable.

The sale is expected to fetch above S$200 million, or about S$2,063 per square foot of the approved GFA.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cushman & Wakefield is the marketing agent for the sale.

Shaun Poh, executive director of capital markets at Cushman & Wakefield, noted that the area around the site is being rapidly built up with numerous condominium developments and public housing projects, and the new commercial development will serve more than 17,000 households from the new and existing residences in the vicinity.

"This is a rare opportunity to acquire a prime commercial development site right in the heart of Queenstown, a mature and highly popular residential precinct. In fact, it is the only commercial site available on the market within the locale," he said.

“Given the recent cooling measures in the residential segment and the excellent attributes of the subject site, we are confident that it will receive good interest from developers and investors both local and overseas.”

The tender for this property will close at 3pm on Jan 8, 2019.

Real Estate

Australian firms pay record salaries but housing a drag

ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray

Australian house prices fall most since global financial crisis

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

Memories bets on tourist boom in Myanmar

Airbnb to start testing prototype homes in 2019

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip

BT_20181203_KRHOUSEWPRX_3632913.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

BT_20181203_YOTOPLINE_3632953.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex powers on with an eye on growth

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka
3 SGX warns firms against misconduct in share buybacks
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file72h61ghmjthl77jd5t5.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange unveils high-grade iron ore swaps and futures; partners China's Nanhua Futures to develop new indices

Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray

AK_DTrump_0312.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Government & Economy

China agrees to 'reduce and remove' tariffs on US cars: Trump

BT_20181203_KRHOUSEWPRX_3632913.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening