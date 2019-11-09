You are here

Home > Real Estate

France scraps plans for Franco- Chinese shopping mall near Paris

Sat, Nov 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Paris

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron has decided to scrap a 3-billion euro (S$4.5 billion) shopping and leisure complex project that French retail group Auchan and Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda planned to build just outside Paris, the Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.

The "EuropaCity" project, which was to be located between the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Le Bourget airports north of Paris, included features such as a circus and an indoor ski slope as well as shops and restaurants, and was supposed to open in 2027.

But the plans met with fierce opposition from environmentalists who argued that it would have destroyed one of the few large natural areas close to the French capital. "It was an outdated project, out of sync with our citizens' aspirations. It stopped matching the way people consume today and tomorrow", the French presidency said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Alliages & Territoires, the company in charge of the EuropaCity project, said the decision to scrap the mall was "a mistake" and a blow to the economic and cultural development of the Val D'Oise region.

"This decision is also incoherent with the government's will to attract investors in France as there is no investment without trust in the stability of the state's position," the statement said.

Dalian Wanda, responding to the cancellation of the project, said the Chinese company was only participating in its conceptualisation and design. "EuropaCity is in fact an investment project by a consortium led by a certain large company from the French side. Wanda was only participating in the project's concept and design," the company said in a statement on Friday.

This is the second time that Mr Macron has dropped plans for a major construction project. In early-2018, he decided against the planned Notre-Dame-des-Landes airport near Nantes in western France. The 580 million euro airport project had been in the planning stages for decades, but was blocked by environmentalists who occupied the site.

Mr Macron has been a strong supporter of the fight against climate change since his election in 2017, with promises to "make our planet great again".

But his critics say that at home he has done little to address global warming and shied away from unpopular measures that would reduce carbon emissions. Just over a year ago, he dropped a planned fuel tax increase following weeks of violent protests by the "yellow vest" movement. REUTERS

Real Estate

Former Xiaomi director paying S$31.5m for GCB in Tanglin Hill

US mortgage rates retreat for first time in 3 weeks

US tech giants pledge billions for housing, but will it matter?

Reits (November 9-10, 2019)

Metro Holdings buys 20% of Australian property portfolio for A$95.8m

CapitaLand sells HK serviced residence for HK$581.8m

BREAKING

Nov 9, 2019 05:50 AM
Brunch

Is Singapore's semicon sector on the skids?

Meanwhile, latest industrial production numbers showed Singapore's factory output growth easing year-on-year again...

Nov 9, 2019 12:09 AM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Nov 8, 2019 11:03 PM
Transport

Centuries old warships linked to 'Vasa' found in Sweden

[STOCKHOLM] Swedish maritime archeologists have discovered two wrecks believed to be 17th century warships, and at...

Nov 8, 2019 10:46 PM
Government & Economy

US may postpone China tariffs due in December: Trump advisor

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump could postpone tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to take effect in December,...

Nov 8, 2019 10:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Synagie Corp launches S$0.10-a-share rights issue to fund 2020 growth plans

CATALIST-LISTED e-commerce solutions provider Synagie Corp plans to raise up to S$3.84 million in a rights issue to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly