You are here

Home > Real Estate

France's Unibail-Rodamco takes over Australia's Westfield

Sat, Jun 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Paris

FRENCH group Unibail-Rodamco, Europe's biggest commercial property company, said on Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of Australian mall operator, Westfield.

The completion of the US$24.7 billion takeover creates a new company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, with businesses around the world.

Originally unveiled last December and approved by Westfield shareholders last month, the deal is the biggest-ever corporate takeover in Australia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Unibail-Rodamco is Europe's biggest commercial landlord, while Westfield has a large presence in the US, the UK and Italy.

The takeover of Westfield comes as mall operators consolidate their business in the face of increasingly tough competition from online shopping sites.

Unibail has been offloading smaller assets in Europe to focus on bigger shopping centres, which are likely to be better suited to fending off the march of e-commerce giants.

The new group has some 3,700 employees and is present in 13 countries, the company said in a statement.

"We look forward to writing together a new chapter in our history," said the merged group's chief executive officer Christophe Cuvillier. "With an unparalleled track-record and know-how in retail, offices and convention and exhibition venues, the group is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects," added Mr Cuvillier, the former CEO of Unibail-Rodamco.

"Of course, there is a tinge of sadness," Westfield founder and chairman Frank Lowy said. "But I must tell you, I am totally at peace with the decision, which is supported by the vast majority of shareholders."

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris with a secondary listing in Australia. AFP

Real Estate

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

Chinese developers bet on higher returns with mezzanine loans

Airbnb sets up US$10m fund for travellers affected after new Japanese law kicks in

Unlock the potential of data to transform buildings and cities

HK developers have a shiny new plaything

Reits

Editor's Choice

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Real Estate

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

BT_20180609_VIBRUNCHCOVER9F_3465879.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Brunch

The future of factory jobs

BT_20180609_KTOFFBEAT9_3466152.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Offbeat
Life & Culture

Stand up for Singapore songs

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
3 Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?
4 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
5 Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Real Estate

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

Jun 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

OCBC and Wilmar ink sustainability-linked loan

BT_20180609_SIA8D8B_3466160.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport offers 1-year relief package to airlines amid increasing airport charges

BT_20180609_LOW_3466098.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening