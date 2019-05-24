You are here

Frasers Property’s Rivière to open for preview on May 25

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 4:37 PM
Rivière features 455 units spread across two 36-storey towers by the Singapore River.
Frasers Property

FRASERS Property Singapore will open its latest project, luxury residential development Rivière, for preview on May 25. The development, which features 455 units spread across two 36-storey towers, will be located by the Singapore River and is expected to be completed by 2023.

The 99-year leasehold property offers one to four-bedroom apartments ranging from 560 square feet to 2,002 sq ft. Pricing starts from S$2,580 per sq ft. The development will be launched in phases starting from July 2019.

Speaking about Rivière's location, Frasers Property Singapore chief executive officer Christopher Tang said: “Every great city has an iconic river, and so does Singapore. With Rivière, we have thoughtfully set out to create a space that would take full advantage of its rare and significant location."

With all 455 units elevated over 18 m above ground level, residents are likely to have unimpeded views of the Singapore River, while the Sky Deck on the 37th storey offers impressive city views along with spas and an eatery.

Frasers Property is also looking to develop the area around the apartment buildings. This larger development consists of three conserved 100-year-old godowns along Jiak Kim Street, and newly built four-storey serviced apartments. The godowns will host a specialised grocery store, food and beverage outlets and more.

Rivière is in the vicinity of three Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations - the future Great World City and Havelock stations, slated for opening in 2021, along with Fort Canning station.

As at 4.17 pm, Frasers Property shares were trading two Singapore cents or 1.1 per cent higher at S$1.80.

