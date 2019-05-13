You are here

Freehold mixed development Parc Komo opens for preview

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 6:34 PM
CEL Development, the property development division of Chip Eng Seng Corporation, on Monday unveiled Parc Komo, a freehold mixed development in Changi inspired by the Japanese concept Komorebi, which celebrates the blend between nature and order.

This latest development by CEL has an average price of about S$1,450 per square foot (psf) and occupies a land area of about 202,000 square feet (sq ft).

The development comprises 10 blocks of five-storey apartments totalling 276 units with two levels of commercial space that consists of 28 commercial units.

Residential unit sizes range from 452 sq ft for a one-bedroom apartment to 1,905 sq ft for the largest five-bedroom luxury penthouse.

The indicative pricing starts at S$663,000 for a one-bedroom unit, S$871,000 for a two-bedroom unit and S$1,294,000 for a three-bedroom unit.

The public preview of Parc Komo will be held on Saturday, May 18.

Located in District 17, Parc Komo is situated in a region earmarked as a focal area for development and rejuvenation in the URA Draft Master Plan 2019.

Raymond Chia, group CEO of Chip Eng Seng Corporation, said: "The rustic charm of Changi and the exciting masterplan for the area are major draw cards for Parc Komo. Fans of the East Coast area would appreciate the casual and easy-going vibes of Changi, as well as the long-term potential of the area."

As a business gateway, investors can look forward to rental opportunities given its proximity to Changi Business Park, Changi International Logispark, Changi Aviation Park and the upcoming Changi East Industrial Zone.

Recreational amenities located nearby include Changi Point and Jewel Changi Airport.

Parc Komo will also be accessible via the upcoming Loyang MRT Station on the Cross Island Line, expected to be completed by 2029.

