GCB in White House Park sells for nearly S$60m

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
A FREEHOLD bungalow in White House Park, near the Singapore Botanic Gardens, is being transacted for close to S$60 million.
Market watchers believe the price has crossed S$1,600 per square foot (psf) based on the land area of 35,290 sq ft.
The District 10 property...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes