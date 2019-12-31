You are here

Home > Real Estate

Germany's property prices jump amid low interest rate

Tue, Dec 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Berlin

GERMAN property prices jumped in the third quarter as record-low borrowing costs and housing shortages continued to push up demand for apartments in urban areas, data showed on Monday.

Prices for owner-occupied dwellings in Germany's seven largest metropolises rose by 9 per cent year-on-year from July till September, the Federal Statistics Office said.

Prices for single-family and two-family houses in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Dusseldorf were up 7.5 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among the factors pushing up residential property prices are the European Central Bank's ultra-low interest rates, capacity constraints and bottlenecks in the construction sector as well as an influx of people to cities, a spokesman for the Federal Statistics Office said.

SEE ALSO

Residential property prices in Germany jump amid cheap ECB money

Officials from Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, have repeatedly warned that real estate prices in cities may be 15- 30 per cent overvalued, hinting that a property bubble may be developing, a potential risk for financial stability.

The federal government has made billions of euros for social housing available, but the outflow of earmarked funds has been slowed down by planning bottlenecks at local authorities and capacity constraints in the construction sector. REUTERS

Real Estate

HDB releases EC sites in Sengkang, Tampines

GuocoLand, Hong Leong to develop four Chongqing plots

ARA buys Robinson Centre via private real estate fund

HK developer Wheelock donates land to mitigate housing crisis

From noisy birds to holograms, eight curious property rights debates in 2019

Evictions are down in New York; thank the voters

BREAKING

Dec 31, 2019 05:49 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil hits three-month high on upbeat data, Middle East tension

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose on Monday to three-month highs, lifted by optimism over an expected China-US trade deal...

Dec 31, 2019 05:42 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street slips from records as investors lock in year-end gains

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's major stock indexes slipped from record highs on Monday as investors booked profits from...

Dec 31, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

US-China trade deal signing within week or so: White House adviser

[WASHINGTON] The United States and China will likely have a signing of Phase 1 of a new trade deal early in the new...

Dec 30, 2019 11:47 PM
Real Estate

US pending home sales climb for a third time in 4 months

[WASHINGTON] Contract signings to purchase previously owned US homes increased in November for the third time in...

Dec 30, 2019 11:14 PM
Government & Economy

US goods trade deficit declines to smallest in three years

[WASHINGTON] The US merchandise-trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed for a third month in November to the smallest...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly