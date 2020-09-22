Geylang's Advance Apartment owners expect bids of over S$26.5m

Get our introductory offer at only
FREEHOLD site Advance Apartment at 8 Lorong 25A Geylang is now available for collective sale by tender, after more than 80 per cent of the owners gave their consent, sole marketing agent JLL said on Monday.
The owners are expecting bids in excess of S$26.5 million, the...
