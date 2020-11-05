You are here

Home > Real Estate

GIC-backed SpaceDC launches premium data centre in Jakarta

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

BT_20201105_VTSPACE5_4313396.jpg
SpaceDC's new JAK2 data centre features dedicated staging and storage rooms, as well as office spaces and meeting rooms, for companies looking to scale up their IT operations quickly.
PHOTO: SPACEDC

Singapore

GIC-BACKED SpaceDC on Wednesday launched JAK2 - a 1.45 megawatt (MW) premium data centre for the South-east Asia market. The facility is based in Jakarta, Indonesia, the data centre company said in a press statement.

JAK2 - established in partnership with GIC - is the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 11:55 AM
Stocks

Asian markets advance as Biden solidifies lead over Trump

ASIAN markets rose on Thursday morning tracking gains on Wall Street and Europe overnight as the odds swung to...

Nov 5, 2020 11:53 AM
Government & Economy

US Republicans tighten hold on Senate, but control could be decided in runoffs

[WASHINGTON] Republicans, buoyed by an unexpectedly strong performance by President Donald Trump in key...

Nov 5, 2020 11:41 AM
Technology

Apple faces shortages in power chips for iPhone 12: sources

[TAIPEI] Apple is grappling with a shortage of vital chips that manage power consumption in iPhones and other...

Nov 5, 2020 11:29 AM
Technology

Churchill Spac eyes AT&T's DirecTV stake

[NEW YORK] A blank-cheque company backed by former Citigroup rainmaker Michael Klein is among the parties interested...

Nov 5, 2020 11:28 AM
Technology

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to be launched next week

[PARIS] Sony and Microsoft are in a game consoles rematch with both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launching...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Yangzijiang, Manulife US Reit, Trek 2000

DBS Q3 profit skids 20%; OCBC's earnings drop 12%

Singapore banks dial back worst fears; Q3 profit mostly up over the quarter

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

Singapore shares soar on US election high; STI up 1.4%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for