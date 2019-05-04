GIC buys 10% stake in 6th-largest container terminal operator

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S GIC has acquired a 10 per cent interest in Geneva-based Terminal Investment Ltd (TIL), the sixth-largest container terminal operator in the world, at an undisclosed price.
The sovereign wealth fund said on Friday morning that it bought the stake from
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg