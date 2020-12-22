You are here

Home > Real Estate

GIC, ESR Cayman establish US$750m JV to invest in real estate in India

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 9:40 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

SOVEREIGN wealth fund GIC and ESR Cayman have entered into a 80:20 strategic partnership to establish a US$750 million joint venture (JV) to develop and acquire industrial and logistics assets in India.

In a joint press statement on Tuesday, the companies said the JV will develop and own institutional-grade, "state-of-the-art" industrial and logistics facilities as well as acquire core assets, focusing on Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities across India.

The JV will be seeded with a build-to-core asset of around 2.2 million square feet located in close proximity to Mumbai and Thane.

"GIC has been investing in India for more than a decade, and this investment is testament to our confidence in the long-term potential of this market," said Lee Kok Sun, chief investment officer of real estate at GIC.

Both parties noted that the industrial and logistics segment has emerged a key growth driver of India's real estate industry.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

They said a confluence of positive factors will continue to drive the consolidation of industrial and logistics real estate and "booming demand" for Grade A logistics infrastructure across the nation. These factors include the continued e-commerce expansion, increasing infrastructure investment, supply chain modernisation, as well as favourable government policies.

ESR Cayman, which is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, is an Asia-Pacific-focused logistics real estate platform. As at June 30 this year, the fair value of the properties directly held by ESR Cayman and the assets under management with respect to the funds and investment vehicles managed by the Hong Kong-listed firm was around US$26.5 billion.

Abhijit Malkani and Jai Mirpuri, country heads of ESR India, said: "This strategic partnership provides us with immediate scale to capitalise on the early growth stages of India's rapidly modernising industrial and logistics landscape and tap high growth potential opportunities and further expand our industrial and logistics portfolio."

The transaction is subject to the relevant regulatory approvals.

Earlier this year, it was also reported that GIC and ESR Cayman were establishing a US$500 million JV to develop institutional-grade logistics facilities in key cities across China.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 09:43 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks begin Tuesday with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday morning, extending losses into a third day as...

Dec 22, 2020 09:36 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks dip on Tuesday's open; STI down 0.3%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Tuesday, tracking declines in the region and overnight US markets as enthusiasm...

Dec 22, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.99...

Dec 22, 2020 09:00 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall as new coronavirus strain spooks market

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Tuesday, with energy and gold stocks leading the declines, as oil prices...

Dec 22, 2020 08:56 AM
Consumer

Australia's Nov retail sales surge: ABS preliminary data

[SYDNEY] Australian retail sales soared 7 per cent in November from the month before, preliminary data showed on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scoot brings cheer to healthcare workers and vulnerable families

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, VMware join legal battle against hacking company NSO

UK working 'as fast as possible' to resolve border closures: Johnson

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for