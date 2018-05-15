You are here
GIC teams up to launch rental apartment platform in China
Platform will invest in quality projects in Tier 1 cities; GIC will also take a minority stake in partner Nova
Singapore
GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, is partnering Nova, a Shanghai-based property investment and asset management platform, to set up a 4.3 billion yuan (S$904.9 million) rental apartment platform in China.
Both partners said in a joint statement on Monday that the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg