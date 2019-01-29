You are here

Home > Real Estate

Gilstead Court relaunched for en bloc sale while owners decide on cutting reserve price

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 1:04 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

file6ub65cbemxyxw57da8f.jpg
Freehold Gilstead Court in the Novena-Newton enclave has been relaunched for sale by tender, marketing agent JLL said on Tuesday. 
PHOTO: ST FILE

FREEHOLD Gilstead Court in the Novena-Newton enclave has been relaunched for sale by tender, marketing agent JLL said on Tuesday. 

"Following the announcement of the July 2018 market cooling measures, and the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s revised maximum allowable dwelling units in non-landed residential developments which affects Gilstead Court, the Collective Sale Committee (CSC) proposed to lower the reserve price from S$168 million to S$153 million," JLL said. 

The almost nine per cent price cut was approved by those present at an extraordinary general meeting convened by the CSC, and owners supportive of lowering the reserve price have begun signing a supplemental agreement. 

Nonetheless, for the change to take effect, the legal process requires approval from owners representing at least 80 per cent by total share value and by total floor area. As at Jan 29, owners representing more than 60 per cent have approved the lower reserve price, JLL said. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The original reserve price of S$168 million translates to a land rate of about S$1,590 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr), or about S$1,486 psf ppr after factoring in the 7 per cent bonus balcony plot ratio.

Should more than 80 per cent of the owners agree to the lower proposed reserve price of S$153 million, the unit land rate will be reduced to S$1,448 psf ppr, or S$1,353 psf ppr with the 7 per cent bonus balcony plot ratio.

As there is a high development baseline for the site, development charge is not payable for the proposed redevelopment with the bonus gross floor area, JLL said. 

Built around 1978, Gilstead Court comprises 24 apartments of 129 sq m each, and 24 apartments of 136 sq m each, totalling 48 units in three four-storey apartment blocks.

The 75,479 sq ft site is zoned 'Residential' with a gross plot ratio of 1.4. Located in District 11, the development is also near Novena MRT station, with schools such as St Joseph's Primary Institution (Junior) and Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) in the vicinity. 

The tender for Gilstead Court closes at 2.30pm on Feb 27. 

Real Estate

JTC puts 0.5 ha Woodlands industrial site up for tender

Ford’s fix for Toronto housing crisis is easy: build more homes

CDL Hospitality Trust Q4 DPS down 2.1% to 2.77 S cents

Parkway Life Reit DPU down 2.9% to 3.28 S cents for Q4

Fortune Reit increases FY18 DPU 1% to 51.28 HK cents on positive rental reversions

JustCo to open six co-working spaces in Korea and Australia

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

SL_m1_290119_15.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
4 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

In Budget 2019, government could take bigger share of risk to support SMEs: DBS economist

SL_RYDE_290119_51.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Garage

Ride-hailing app Ryde gains investment from Nomad X, appoints its director as chairman

SL_Alibaba_290119_60.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Technology

Alibaba shows signs of strain as China's economy shudders

file72p3q1kei94cppvp9b0.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Transport

Changi Airport passenger traffic in 2018 up 5.5% to 65.6m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening