Golden Wall Centre sold for S$276.2m on second collective sale attempt

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM
The freehold commercial property has been sold to City View Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Worldwide Hotels, which owns and manages hotel chains such as Hotel 81. The amount was higher than the reserve price of S$260 million.

Singapore

FREEHOLD commercial property Golden Wall Centre has been sold en bloc for S$276.2 million to City View Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Worldwide Hotels, which owns and manages hotel chains such as Hotel 81. The amount was higher than the reserve price of S$260 million,

Real Estate

