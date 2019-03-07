You are here

Home > Real Estate

Goodluck Garden's dissenting owners' appeal dismissed, en bloc to proceed

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 4:17 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

GOODLUCK Garden's en bloc is still on after an appeal by dissenting owners was dismissed by the Court of Appeal on Thursday, sources told The Business Times.

This follows a lengthy dispute over the fate of the condo, which Qingjian Realty bought for S$610 million in March 2018. Some owners had registered objections leading to the Strata Titles Board (STB) issuing a stop order.

It received the green light from the High Court in November. Then, Justice Woo Bih Li also criticised the Toh Tuck Road condominium's marketing agent, collective sale committee (CSC) as well as the CSC’s lawyers for how they handled the collective sale.

The collective sale scene in Singapore as of late has been subdued, with just a handful of transactions since July's cooling measures.

Knight Frank is the marketing agent. Rajah & Tann is the law firm for the collective sale committee and majority owners; TSMP Law Corporation represented the objectors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

HDB resales drop in February, with no change in prices: SRX

HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Chinese millennials are clicking up a storm buying Asian property online

Many ways for Oxley to exit its Chevron House investment

Singapore among Asian cities in property investors' sight: report

Once a sleepy giant, Los Angeles' core awakens

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
3 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
4 Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter
5 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_HDB_070319_67.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resales drop in February, with no change in prices: SRX

BP_M1_070319_41.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SPH to compulsorily acquire all shares in M1 before delisting telco

Mar 7, 2019
Transport

Singapore's new 'Jewel' at Changi Airport set for unveiling on April 17

Mar 7, 2019
Garage

UOB crowdfunding partner OurCrowd hits US$1b in fundraising in six years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening