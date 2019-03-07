Goodluck Garden's dissenting owners' appeal dismissed, en bloc to proceed

GOODLUCK Garden's en bloc is still on after an appeal by dissenting owners was dismissed by the Court of Appeal on Thursday, sources told The Business Times.

This follows a lengthy dispute over the fate of the condo, which Qingjian Realty bought for S$610 million in March 2018. Some owners had registered objections leading to the Strata Titles Board (STB) issuing a stop order.

It received the green light from the High Court in November. Then, Justice Woo Bih Li also criticised the Toh Tuck Road condominium's marketing agent, collective sale committee (CSC) as well as the CSC’s lawyers for how they handled the collective sale.

The collective sale scene in Singapore as of late has been subdued, with just a handful of transactions since July's cooling measures.

Knight Frank is the marketing agent. Rajah & Tann is the law firm for the collective sale committee and majority owners; TSMP Law Corporation represented the objectors.