Google's real estate pause shows cracks in tech office demand

Mon, Apr 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Google has walked away from several property deals in recent weeks, as it slows its hiring and deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
Seattle

A PLAN to buy a Silicon Valley campus. An office lease on San Francisco's waterfront. Space at a building in the heart of Seattle's tech hub. Google has walked away from those deals in recent weeks, as the company slows its hiring and reckons with the coronavirus pandemic.

The pullback has the real estate world from New York to San Francisco bracing for a broader retreat by technology companies. Landlords and brokers in major US cities have counted on shopping their shiny new offices and redeveloped buildings to an industry that was growing by leaps and bounds. Now, they say tech has gone quiet.

"No one wants to make a lease commitment when you don't know what the other side of this looks like," said Chris Kagi, a senior office broker for Savills in Seattle, who works with many tech tenants. "This is all totally uncharted territory. It's not because everyone's going to keep working from home. It's because nobody knows when this ends and how it all works out."

The tech industry has fuelled the US office market, accounting for more than a fifth of all leasing, according to research from CBRE Group.

In places like San Francisco and Seattle, the percentage is even higher. New York, meanwhile, had cemented its status as an East Coast technology hub, with major companies expanding in Manhattan to tap the region's workforce. But as companies rethink their office needs, executives are deciding it's more prudent to wait. That means the era of splashy deals that helped fill new buildings in Manhattan could be over, at least for now.

"On the tech side, probably 80 per cent of deals that would have been done because of an exuberance of projected hiring are now on pause," said David Falk, president of the New York Tri-State region at brokerage Newmark Knight Frank. "You may see a hesitancy for people to dive in and be exuberant about adding jobs or spending money."

Airbnb has put a planned expansion in New York on hold, The Information reported last week in a story that first noted Google's retreat from real estate deals in the Bay Area.

The New York real estate industry continues to wait on confirmation that Facebook has signed a lease at the Farley building, a former post office across the street from Pennsylvania Station that is being redeveloped by Vornado Realty Trust. That deal has been in the works for months, according to the New York Post.

A few blocks west of the transit hub, Facebook signed a lease at the Hudson Yards development last November. Amazon also took space in the area, expanding in New York after scrapping plans to build a second headquarters in Queens.

The real estate pause by the tech industry may be partly strategic. Mr Kagi said he is advising clients planning to expand to wait a few months, when they will be able to negotiate a better deal.

While he expects tech companies to start requiring more space per employee, to adhere to social distancing guidelines, overall demand for offices will drop. BLOOMBERG

