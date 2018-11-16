You are here

Home > Real Estate

Govt 'can't be hands off about the property cycle'

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, speaking at Redas dinner, tells why the government had to impose the measures to cool the property market in July
Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20181116_KRREDAS16_3618998.jpg
Minister Lawrence Wong (left) says that had the government not intervened, private home prices would likely have risen by 10 per cent or even 15 per cent this year. Redas' Augustine Tan said developers have fallen on challenging times with the measures.

Singapore

THE government cannot take a hands-off approach to the property cycle and allow bubbles to develop, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong as he went into the rationale behind July's cooling measures.

Speaking at the anniversary dinner of the Real Estate

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

BT_20181115_JLIMF15_3617979.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Digital currency for the freedom to quaff a pint

2018-11-12T041019Z_1678418836_RC1E4F897C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-RESULTS.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's transformation plan bearing fruit despite fuel-related cost pressures

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
3 DBS makes senior management changes
4 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
5 SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc72rkxg45hvd1jygj559w_doc6ux6k3n5u6gqq0l95s.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Real Estate

Lawrence Wong, Redas chief give different takes on cooling measures

fintech.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-condo-151021.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Real Estate

New private home sales in October dive by nearly 48% over September amid absence of new launches

Nov 15, 2018
Startups

GrabPay wallets to allow instant remittance overseas from early 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening