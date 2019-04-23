GuocoLand to redefine office leasing at Guoco Midtown

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MORE companies, finding that they may need to scale up and down following business imperatives, are realising that the traditional long-term lease for their office space may hamper this.
Or they may want a long-term lease on the space for most of their core operations,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg