Harvard aims to double undergrads living on campus

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
London
HARVARD College is inviting as many as 3,100 undergraduates to live on campus next semester, accelerating a return, even as public health officials warn the spread of Covid-19 in the US will make for a difficult winter.
Priority will be given to all seniors, as well as...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes