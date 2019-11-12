You are here

HDB launches 8,170 flats for sale, including 4,500 BTO flats in Tengah, Ang Mo Kio and Tampines

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 11:03 AM

Garden Vines @ Tengah will be bounded by Tengah Drive, Tengah Garden Walk and Plantation Crescent.
PHOTO: HDB/FACEBOOK

Bounded by Plantation Crescent, Tengah Boulevard and Tengah Garden Avenue, Plantation Grange is located next to an upcoming MRT station.
PHOTO: HDB/FACEBOOK

[SINGAPORE] The Housing Board (HDB) has launched 4,571 new Build-To-Order (BTO) flats for sale in the year's last and biggest Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise on Tuesday.

Also up for sale are 3,599 flats under the Sales of Balance Flats (SBF) in mature and non-mature estates such as Bishan and Clementi.

This brings the total number of flats for sale to 8,170 flats, which is also the biggest HDB flat launch in 2019.

Most of the BTO flats for sale in the latest exercise are in the upcoming "forest town" of Tengah, spread across three housing projects, while the rest are in the mature estates of Ang Mo Kio and Tampines.

The three Tengah projects - Plantation Village, Plantation Grange and Garden Vines @ Tengah - range from two-room flexi to five-room flats. There are also three-generation flats for sale in the latest exercise.

More HDB resale flats sold in Oct after policy changes kick in

Prices start from S$110,000, excluding grants, for a two-room flexi flat and from S$442,000 for a three-generation flat. This is the third batch of Tengah flats to be launched.

In Ang Mo Kio, 450 units on offer range from two-room flexi to four-room flats and prices start from S$145,000 for a two-room flexi. The project, called Yio Chu Kang Beacon, is next to Presbyterian High School and a short walk away from Yio Chu Kang MRT station.

Some 650 units in Tampines, in a project called Tampines GreenSpring, range from two-room flexi to five-room flats and prices start from S$145,000.

Application for the flats close next Monday, Nov 18.

This is the second sales exercise after Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong announced higher grants and higher income ceilings for first-time flat buyers.

Eligible buyers can tap into the new Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) of up to S$80,000, which has no restrictions on their choice of flat type and location.

Next February, there will be about 3,000 flats up for sale in Sembawang and Toa Payoh. Another 3,700 BTO flats in Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris and Tampines will be released next May.

THE STRAITS TIMES

