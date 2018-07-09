You are here
HDB looking at expanding use of floating system for solar panels in open sea
Agency will be signing research collaboration with ISO Landscape during World Cities Summit this week
Singapore
IN LAND-SCARCE Singapore, the quest to harvest more energy from the sun will soon go one step further.
The Housing & Development Board (HDB) - one of the agencies leading the nation's efforts to ramp up solar energy use - is setting its sights on a novel area of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg