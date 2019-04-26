You are here

Home > Real Estate

HDB resale prices slip 0.3% in Q1 as volume falls 14.2%

Fri, Apr 26, 2019 - 9:18 AM

lwx_hdb_260419_31.jpg
Fewer Housing Board flats changed hands in the first three months of the year compared with the last quarter of 2018, falling 14.2 per cent to 4,835 cases.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

FEWER Housing Board flats changed hands in the first three months of the year compared with the last quarter of 2018, falling 14.2 per cent to 4,835 cases.

Compared with the same period at the start of last year, however, the number of transactions was still 8.5 per cent higher.

Resale prices of HDB flats fell by 0.3 per cent on a quarterly basis, according to figures released by the Housing Board on Friday.

As for the HDB rental market, the number of approved applications to rent out HDB flats rose by 2.6 per cent, from 11,479 cases in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 11,775 cases in the first three months of 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Compared with the first three months of last year, the number of approved applications was 0.5 per cent higher.

As at March 31, there were 57,764 HDB flats that had been rented out - an increase of 1.8 per cent over the fourth quarter of 2018, at 56,742 units.

Next month, the HDB will offer about 3,400 Build-To-Order flats in Kallang/Whampoa, Tengah and Woodlands. There will also be a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats exercise.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Real Estate

Private home prices slipped 0.7% in Q1 2019: URA

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

Industrial property market to hold firm in 2019, business parks seen as bright spot

First Sponsor's Q1 profit up 39% to S$23.8m

Activist fund calls for merger of Ascendas Hospitality Trust, Ascott Reit

Another US hospitality trust looks to list on SGX

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_260419_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets only a month more on debt stay in absence of binding offer

lwx_the lilium_260419_6.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

lwx_Ninja van_260419_7.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Garage

Grab invests in Ninja Van, ramps up logistics network

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Genting has a tough act to follow in IR 2.0
5 Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas' report
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_260419_30.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets letter of demand from Maybank for payment of S$509m, other amounts due

lwx_the lilium_260419_6.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

Apr 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SGX, Venture Corp, Starhill Global Reit, Hong Leong Finance, Union Gas, Nico Steel

lwx_construction_260419_4.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Building maintenance and construction main sectors: CPIB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening