You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hedge fund billionaire Griffin buys US$122m London home

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 11:50 AM

There are still buyers out there for top-end homes in London.

Citadel LLC founder Ken Griffin bought 3 Carlton Gardens, a 200-year-old home that overlooks London's St. James's Park about half a mile from Buckingham Palace. The billionaire hedge-fund manager paid about US$122 million for the property, a Citadel spokesman said.

The historic Georgian-era home was redeveloped by property developer Mike Spink in a venture with Evans Randall Investors. The 20,000 square-foot (roughly 1,900 square-meter) house includes a gym, pool and underground extension. An asking price of US$186 million was originally discussed but in the past two years the house was offered for US$160 million, according to the Financial Times, which reported the purchase earlier and later clarified the asking price.

Griffin, who has a US$8.8 billion fortune, is the richest person from Illinois to feature on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world's 500 richest people. He already owns hundreds of millions of dollars worth of property in New York and Chicago, according to the index.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For all that, 3 Carlton Gardens will stand out in his portfolio. It housed the private office of Charles de Gaulle during World War II, and a statue of the French Resistance leader stands across the road.

"It's an iconic property with great history," said Charles McDowell, founder of Charles McDowell Properties. "He's picked it up for a discount. For people who've got the money, there are real buying opportunities in London."

Prices in London's best districts are about 19 per cent below their 2014 peak, according to data compiled by broker Savills Plc.

A spokesman for the developers declined to comment.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Company chairman, wife sold as Hong Kong stock plunged 89%

Vibrant fights JV partner's claims that unit made illegal advances

Keppel Reit's Q4 DPU slides 4.9%

Mapletree Logistics Trust's DPU rises 5%

Soilbuild Reit's Q4 DPU at 1.45 cents

Big deals bump Ascott portfolio to over 100,000 units globally

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 The man who sold Thai Express returns
3 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
4 Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things
5 2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units

Must Read

SL_ sgp_220119_53.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019 could see public works and other moves to prop up economy: report

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
Technology

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro sets up regional headquarters in Singapore

SL_sgx_281218_37.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Vibrant, M1, Soilbuild Reit, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Keppel Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening