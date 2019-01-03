Horizon Towers gives collective sale another shot; Tanah Merah Mansion launches collective sale

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
OWNERS at Horizon Towers seem to have made nailing an en bloc deal a new year's resolution, as they relaunched their collective sale tender on Wednesday at the same S$1.1 billion reserve price as before.
The 211-unit Leonie Hill development's first tender closed in
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg