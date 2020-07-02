You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hotels offer rooms as offices to boost business

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York 

NEW York City hotels, struggling to navigate the pandemic economy, are doing anything they can to drum up business. For the NoMo Soho, that means pitching its rooms to workers stuck at home.

The property is offering rooms with desks, snacks, WiFi and "views of the Manhattan skyline that are sure to upgrade the backdrop of your virtual meetings". The cost for the temporary office starts at US$89 for four hours.

"We are trying to see what's going to be the next demand," said Amir Richulsky, chief executive of Sapir Corp, which owns the hotel. "Office workers need larger space, social distancing - and we are trying to be there ahead of the curve."

The pandemic has battered the New York hotels industry, pushing occupancy rates as low as 15 per cent.

SEE ALSO

IHG ramps up hotel reopenings, posts 76% drop in May room revenue

While some Americans have started taking trips again, particularly to destinations within driving distance of their homes, New York's lodging market relies on corporate travel and international visits.

The prospects of a long recovery have led some owners to consider new uses, BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

1.1% drop in URA's Q2 private home price index 'mild', say analysts

ESR-Reit secures two new tenants at 8 Tuas South Lane

Analysts bullish on FCT as it ups stake in PGIM Real Estate AsiaRetail Fund

HDB resale prices up 0.2% in Q2 amid Covid-19 outbreak: flash estimates

As lockdown eases, UK mall landlords collect even less rent

Britain's annual house prices fall for first time since 2012

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 12:57 AM
Government & Economy

China orders four US media outlets to disclose finances, staff

[BEIJING] China on Wednesday ordered four US news outlets to disclose details of their staff and financial...

Jul 2, 2020 12:50 AM
Stocks

Tech tycoons flood Hong Kong with US$20b of stock listings

[BEIJING] China's tycoons are flooding Hong Kong's exchange with a US$20 billion worth of new listings.

Jul 2, 2020 12:45 AM
Life & Culture

Fox News fires anchor for sexual misconduct

[NEW YORK] Fox News said on Wednesday it had fired Ed Henry, co-anchor of America's Newsroom, over claims...

Jul 2, 2020 12:37 AM
Stocks

Deutsche Boerse reports second major trading outage of 2020

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Boerse's electronic trading system was unavailable due to a technical glitch throughout...

Jul 2, 2020 12:33 AM
Banking & Finance

John Paulson to turn hedge fund firm into family office

[BENGALURU] Billionaire John Paulson is turning his hedge fund firm into a family office after setting the stage for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.