You are here

Home > Real Estate

Housing a magnet for money launderers in Toronto: study

Sat, Mar 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Toronto

TORONTO'S housing market has become a target for money laundering or "snow washing", thanks to anonymous property ownership, weak regulation and lax enforcement, according to a new study.

Since 2008, C$28.4 billion (S$28.6 billion) worth of housing was acquired in the Toronto region largely through private entities where owners can remain anonymous, according to a new report by Transparency International Canada. In that period, C$9.8 billion of housing was bought by companies through cash purchases, largely bypassing anti-money laundering checks on fund sources and beneficial owners, said the study, which analysed more than 1.4 million residential sales dating back to 2008. "Canada's lack of beneficial ownership transparency makes our entire country an attractive destination for money laundering," said the report.

A worrying number of properties slips past regulators who do not really know who owns what, nor how much is being used for money laundering and tax evasion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The report follows a similar one on Vancouver in 2016 that revealed almost half of the city's most valuable property owners were unknown and hiding behind shell companies, trusts and nominee owners. This led to greater enforcement from the provincial government, including proposing a registry for beneficial owners for property.

The Toronto housing market has ranked among the least affordable in the world and became a target for speculative investment. The provincial government brought in a foreign-buyers tax in 2017 and instituted audits of real estate speculators in the region.

The report argues that more measures should be implemented to shed light on the extent of anonymous ownership in the market, which includes requiring disclosure of beneficial owners of real estate as a prerequisite for any property transfers. The Toronto Real Estate Board said in a statement that it would welcome a discussion with other housing market stakeholders, including the government, about requiring "beneficial" owners to identify themselves to land title authorities.

The federal budget tabled on Tuesday included a proposal to spend C$16.9 million on strengthening the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada that would help boost scrutiny of the real estate and casino sectors. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site

ERA Realty launches S$1m grant to attract new talent

Australia's property stocks are ignoring the housing slump

Reits

HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up

ERA rolls out S$1m startup grant to attract new real estate agents

Editor's Choice

BT_20190323_SPTELEMED20GBM4_3732276.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Garage

Telemedicine startups confront limits of diagnosis over video

lwx_Challenger_230319_5.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low

BT_20190323_VTSEMB23_3732162.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp to supply solar power to YCH's warehouses in Asia

Most Read

1 PUB says Salim-Medco should not use it as excuse to pull plug on Hyflux deal
2 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?
3 PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal
4 Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans
5 Penny scandal: Brokers lost S$350m; ex-IPCO exec to serve 3 years in prison

Must Read

BT_20190323_BTCOVER23_3732289-1.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Brunch

The Hyflux story so far

BT_20190323_SPTELEMED20GBM4_3732276.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Garage

Telemedicine startups confront limits of diagnosis over video

lwx_Challenger_230319_5.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low

BT_20190323_KRTENDER23_3732490.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Real Estate

Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening