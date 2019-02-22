You are here

Home > Real Estate

Housing dream turned nightmare spurs backlash in Australia

Young Australians priced out of real estate and frustrated at a widening wealth divide could well trigger a change of govt in May
Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190222_AUST22_3703715.jpg
Newly built apartment blocks in Sydney. While prices have retreated 12 per cent from a mid-2017 peak, Sydney's median house price is still more than A$900,000 and the city is the world's third least-affordable housing market.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Canberra

A GENERATION of young Australians priced out of the property market and frustrated at a widening wealth divide could prove pivotal in triggering a change of government in May.

The main opposition Labor party has made tackling the growing gap between so-called baby boomers and millennials a key plank of its campaign to win office for the first time since 2013.

The centre-left party, which is leading Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government in opinion polls, is pledging to curb tax breaks for property investors that helped drive home prices beyond the reach of many Australians.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Labor leader Bill Shorten is also promising to scrap tax refunds worth A$5 billion (S$4.8 billion) a year for share investors - a policy that's angered wealthier retirees but is more popular with under-35s.

"Younger voters are missing out on political and economic benefits that previous generations have enjoyed and Shorten has been smart enough to make that an election issue," said Jill Sheppard, a political analyst at the Australian National University.

Labor is "targeting its message at younger generations that fair reforms are needed".

While Australia has avoided recession for 27 years, the spoils have not been shared evenly as older people capture a greater share of the nation's wealth.

According to the Grattan Institute, households headed by people aged 65-74 were on average A$566,000 wealthier in 2015-16 than the same age group was 12 years earlier.

That far outstrips growth in other bands and compares with just A$38,000 for the 25-34 age group.

Such a concentration of wealth among older Australians can hurt the real economy, according to Danielle Wood, an economist at the Melbourne-based think tank.

Younger Australians priced out of the property market, for instance, are forced to live further from cities, lengthening their commutes and reducing the likelihood of second income-earners working full time, she said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday.

"Housing affordability has clearly been the No 1 economic issue for younger Australians in the past decade," Ms Wood said.

While prices have retreated 12 per cent from a mid-2017 peak, Sydney's median house price is still more than A$900,000 and the city is the world's third least-affordable housing market.

Only 45 per cent of people aged 25-34 own their own home, down 16 percentage points from the 1980s.

As well as pledging to subsidise rents and build 250,000 new homes, Labor plans to scale back a perk called negative gearing, which allows investors to claim the costs of owning a rental property as a tax deduction against other income.

The curb is backed by 51 per cent of voters, with support rising to 59 per cent among those aged 18-34, according to a Newspoll published on Feb 11.

The same poll put Labor ahead of Mr Morrison's Liberal-National coalition, on 53 per cent to 47 per cent, though an Ipsos poll this week put the lead at just 51-49 per cent.

Mr Shorten also plans to scrap tax refunds paid out to shareholders under a system known as dividend imputation.

Labor says ending the refunds, introduced by a Liberal-National government in 2001, will save the budget A$56 billion over the next decade and relieve the burden on younger taxpayers.

Mr Morrison says curbing negative gearing will cause the housing market to tumble even further and jeopardise the economy.

His government also opposes ending the refunds, saying the policy would strip a key source of income for many retirees, who have staged protests against the plan.

Labor, which unlike the government has a portfolio for young people, is also pledging more concerted action to curb carbon emissions and support renewable energy.

Mr Morrison has faced nationwide protests from school children over his inaction on climate change.

Mr Shorten has long sensed an opportunity in capturing the youth vote. In 2015, he called for the voting age to be lowered to 16, saying there was a "democracy deficit" for young people disengaged with conservative government.

A growing number of young Australians are politically engaged, with more than 70 per cent of 18-year-olds voting in the 2016 election, up from about 50 per cent in 2013.

Labor is tapping a growing sentiment among younger Australians that inter-generational inequality must be tackled.

In 2010, 42 per cent of voters aged 18-25 supported a redistribution of income and wealth, according to a study commissioned by the Australian National University. By 2016, that had grown to 63 per cent.

Ms Wood of the Grattan Institute said she was watching for signs that the "stark polarisation" of voting behaviour seen in the UK's last election - with young people increasingly supporting Labour and older people backing the Conservatives - would be repeated in Australia.

Key factors that drove voting patterns in Britain - housing affordability, educational costs and stagnant wages for young people - were also apparent in Australia.

"I do expect that we might see a little bit more of this generational polarisation than we have in the past," she said. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

CityDev gears up for series of launches with eye to replenishing land bank

Roxy-Pacific's Q4 net profit falls 27% on lower revenue from property development

ERA expanding drive to cater to Asia-Pacific's wealthy

First Sponsor to buy control of Germany hotel for 49.5m euros

Singapore home prices not set for 'big bump': CapitaLand

Tyersall Park site worth S$4.7b - if it can be sold

Editor's Choice

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

BT_20190222_YOCDLVIEW_3703740.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

Most Read

1 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
2 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
3 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
4 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss

Must Read

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

BT_20190222_YOCDLVIEW_3703740.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

SL_mom_220219_4.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign worker quota cuts hit sectors beyond F&B, retail

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening