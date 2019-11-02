You are here

Home > Real Estate

Impending sale could lead to rebranding for London's Ritz

Shortlist of potential buyers are from the Middle East, HK, Singapore, plus a handful of European and US families
Sat, Nov 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191102_RITZ_3938096.jpg
The buyer of the landmark Ritz will also own the land on which the hotel's 136 rooms and suites sit.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

THE billionaire Barclay brothers have kicked off the sale process for London's landmark Ritz hotel, giving the world's super wealthy a rare chance to reshape one of the British capital's most storied properties.

Broker Jones Lang LaSalle has been hired to work alongside Spartan Advisors, the investment and advisory firm founded by the brothers' long-term associate Richard Faber, according to people familiar with the sale process.

The hotel will be offered to a handful of global investors, together with a building next door on Arlington Street that could pave the way for an extension of about 50 rooms, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Deals for London's super prime hotels are few and far between, with the Barclay brothers' 2015 disposal of their majority stake in the Maybourne Hotel Group, which owns the Berkeley, Claridge's and Connaught hotels, among the most recent comparable transactions.

SEE ALSO

Two men on the run, all jewels recovered after Ritz heist

Even then, two of those properties are held on long leases, while the buyer of the Ritz will also own the land on which the hotel's 136 rooms and suites sit.

Although no guide price has yet been set, according to the people familiar with the sale, the Times of London newspaper has reported that the deal could fetch as much as £800 million (S$1.4 billion).

That price reflects about a 70 per cent premium over the price per room at which the brothers sold their stake in Maybourne Hotel Group to Qatar's Constellation Hotels.

The deal will be offered to a shortlist of sovereign wealth funds and high net-worth investors, mostly from the Middle East, Hong Kong and Singapore, plus a handful of European and US families, the people said.

Any buyer will have the option to install their own brand, meaning luxury hotel groups could also bid, they said. The hotel's adjoining casino has the potential to be transformed for an alternative use, including as a private members' club, they said.

David and Frederick Barclay bought the property, which occupies a prime corner of London's St James's district overlooking Green Park and Piccadilly, for about £75 million in 1995. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

A-Reit's acquisition of business park assets marks foray into US

JTC to build new semiconductor facility in Tampines, refurbish 4 wafer fab parks

Fragrance Group selling former HQ building in Changi Road for S$28.8m

Marriott sells St Regis New York hotel to Qatar sovereign wealth fund

Australian home prices boast biggest monthly increase since 2015

Reits (November 2-3, 2019)

BREAKING

Nov 2, 2019 06:12 AM
Government & Economy

Second man charged over UK truck deaths, victims now thought to be Vietnamese

[BELFAST] A second man was charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a truck near...

Nov 2, 2019 06:03 AM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records after strong US jobs data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records Friday following good US jobs data and positive comments from...

Nov 2, 2019 06:01 AM
Government & Economy

US adds surprisingly strong 128,000 jobs in Oct amid GM strike

[WASHINGTON] The US labour market took a hit in October from an extended strike at General Motors (GM), but the...

Nov 2, 2019 05:56 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares end week on cheery note after US and Chinese data

[BENGALURU] European shares clocked their best day in over a week on Friday, as upbeat jobs data from the United...

Nov 2, 2019 05:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises nearly 4% on US-China trade hopes, but sets weekly decline

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose nearly 4 per cent on Friday on signs of progress in US-China trade talks and stronger-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly