You are here

Home > Real Estate

Indebted Kushner Tower gets a Qatar-linked lifeline

The building is behind on mortgage payment and 30% vacant
Sat, May 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180519_FIFTHAVE_3442267.jpg
Kushner Tower is owned by Charles Kushner and his son Jared (son-in-law of President Trump) 11 years ago for US$1.8b, then a record price for an office tower.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

THE company controlled by the family of White House adviser Jared Kushner is close to receiving a bailout of its troubled flagship building by a company with financial ties to the government of Qatar, executives briefed on the deal have said.

Charles Kushner, head of the Kushner Cos, is in advanced talks with Brookfield Asset Management over a partnership to take control of 666 Fifth Ave, a 41-storey aluminum-clad tower in mid-town Manhattan.

The two real-estate executives who have been briefed on the deal were not formally authorised to discuss it publicly.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Brookfield is a publicly traded company, and its real estate arm, Brookfield Property Partners, is partly owned by the Qatari government through the Qatar Investment Authority.

Charles Kushner and his son Jared, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and one of his key advisers, bought the office tower, which is between 52nd and 53rd streets, 11 years ago for US$1.8 billion, a record price for an office tower. But the building today generates only about half its annual mortgage payment, and 30 per cent of it is vacant. The Kushner family had been searching the globe for a partner for the building, including meeting, as recently as last year, Qatari billionaire Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani, the country's former prime minister.

The Kushner Cos declined to comment.

Both Brookfield and the Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign fund of the oil-rich Middle Eastern emirate, said the Investment Authority had no knowledge of the deal. A spokesman for the Investment Authority said the fund "has no involvement whatsoever in this deal."

But the Qatar Investment Authority is the second-biggest investor in Brookfield Property Partners, Brookfield's real estate arm. The deal is likely to raise further concerns about the younger Kushner's dual role as a White House point person on the Middle East and a stakeholder in the family's company.

Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Mr Kushner's lawyer Abbe Lowell, said: "In consultation with the Office of Government Ethics, Mr Kushner has had no role in the Kushner Cos." NYTIMES

Real Estate

ESR-Reit and VIT merger could lead to more industrial Reit deals

Boustead Projects' Q4 profit falls 59% on absence of one-off gain

CCT sells S$217.9m of units at S$1.676 apiece to cover rich end of price talk

HK property developer Hsin Chong set to default on US$ bonds

Prime central London home prices likely to rise 15% over 5 years

Chinatown Plaza owners to get S$260m in collective sale

Editor's Choice

May 19, 2018
Real Estate

ESR-Reit and VIT merger could lead to more industrial Reit deals

BT_20180519_NRSIA19A_3442444.jpg
May 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing

BT_20180519_BRUNCHART19_3441367.jpg
May 19, 2018
Brunch

Taking on the big boys

Most Read

1 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
2 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
3 Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions
4 Chancery Court at Dunearn Road sells en bloc for S$401.78m, 6% higher than reserve price
5 SIA to merge SilkAir into flagship carrier; CEO cites connectivity within plane fleet
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180519_NRSIA19A_3442444.jpg
May 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing

BT_20180519_PSTAR19DSIL_3442803.jpg
May 19, 2018
Government & Economy

A*Star: Efforts to spur local firms to innovate are working

BT_20180519_STHENG19YJ09_3442605.jpg
May 19, 2018
Government & Economy

4G leaders will listen to people's views and launch discussion series, says Heng

May 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Indonesian rate hike may slow, not stop, outflow of foreign funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening