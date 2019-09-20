You are here

Home > Real Estate

Japan's land prices rise for second year on higher tourism numbers, ultra-low interest rates

Fri, Sep 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190920_JAPAN20_3898087.jpg
Commercial land prices in regional Japan, which excludes metropolitan areas surrounding Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, were up 0.3 per cent in the year to July 1, turning positive for the first time since Japan's asset-inflated bubble collapsed 28 years ago.
PHOTO: AFP

Tokyo

JAPANESE land prices rose for the second straight year in the year to July with the increase spreading beyond big cities, a government survey showed, a sign the benefits from the central bank's ultra-low interest rate policy are broadening.

The 0.4 per cent increase in average land prices was faster than the previous year's 0.1 per cent gain and driven partly by rising property prices in regional Japan, the survey showed on Thursday, underscoring the strength of the economy's recovery.

The survey by the land ministry captures the prices of land on July 1 and compares the rate of growth against the same period a year earlier.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Land prices are among data closely watched by the Bank of Japan to gauge how its ultra-loose monetary policy is affecting the economy and asset prices.

Commercial land prices in regional Japan, which excludes metropolitan areas surrounding Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, were up 0.3 per cent in the year to July 1, turning positive for the first time since Japan's asset-inflated bubble collapsed 28 years ago.

A steady increase in inbound tourists and ultra-low interest rates propped up demand for hotel construction and office buildings, the government said in the survey.

Nationwide commercial land prices rose 1.7 per cent after a 1.1 per cent gain the previous year, helped by strong office building demand in major cities, the survey showed.

Residential land prices slid 0.1 per cent, a slower pace than the previous year's 0.3 per cent decline, the survey showed.

The ministry surveyed about 21,500 locations nationwide. The survey is used as a standard for land transactions, together with another one published by the ministry in March. REUTERS

Real Estate

Senior level departures at CBRE; firm expected to add to capital markets team

S-Reits on acquisition binge amid low interest rates

CapitaLand group of stocks outpaces global peers

Singapore projects target HK buyers in inaugural property festival in HK

OUE to sell Oakwood serviced residences for S$289m

London deals for WeWork buildings falter amid IPO market fallout

Editor's Choice

BT_20190920_POWELL_3898278.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian markets unmoved by central banks' latest actions

Sep 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia FTAs support multilateral trading system: Heng

Sep 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits on acquisition binge amid low interest rates

Must Read

BT_20190920_POWELL_3898278.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian markets unmoved by central banks' latest actions

Sep 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia FTAs support multilateral trading system: Heng

BT_20190920_ANGGIC20_3898092.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Stocks

GIC sees bright spots in technology

Sep 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

MatchMove takes stake in P2P lending platform MoolahSense

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly