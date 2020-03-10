You are here

Home > Real Estate

Joo Chiat's JK Centre up for sale at indicative price of S$34m

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 12:45 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

A CORNER commercial development located at Joo Chiat Road and Koon Seng Road is up for sale via tender at an indicative price of S$34 million.

This translates to S$1,627 per square foot (sq ft) on an estimated gross floor area (GFA) of 20,895 sq ft, exclusive marketing agent JLL said on Tuesday.

Called JK Centre, the freehold 8,491 sq ft development is a part two-storey, part five-storey property completed around 2011. It is zoned "Commercial" and is within the Joo Chiat conservation area under the Master Plan 2019.

It is currently being held under a single title, although it was granted provisional strata subdivision approval in 2013.

The building has a supermarket on the ground floor, retail units on the second floor and office units on the third to fifth floors. It also boasts a prominent corner location with double frontages.

SEE ALSO

UK commercial property investments forecast to rise by 9.3% this year: JLL

In addition, JK Centre is near co-living and co-working spaces - namely Hmlet and Spaces - the latter starting operations this year.

JLL executive director of capital markets Tan Hong Boon said the property sale provides investors with a rare opportunity to own a flagship building with excellent visibility and naming rights.

There is no additional buyer's stamp duty payable on the property and there are no foreign ownership restrictions as well.

There is also potential for investors to capitalise on more intensive leasing activities and/or higher-value uses to enjoy a higher rental and capital upside, Mr Tan added. 

"Investors may consider holding the property long term to enjoy stable rental income, followed by subsequent strata subdivision and sale to end-users and investors as a potential exit strategy," he said. 

The tender for JK Centre will close on Apr 15 at 3pm.

Real Estate

Blackstone in talks to take developer SOHO China private in US$4 b deal: sources

Fitch gives Starhill Global Reit a 'BBB' long-term default rating

Mapletree Investments gets 200m euro sustainability-linked loan

Lendlease names MD for data centre business

Founders' Memorial design chosen, to be completed in 2027

Digitising land records puts India's poor at risk of loss of privacy and land

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 12:45 PM
Consumer

IKEA tests selling through third party for the first time, on Tmall in China

[STOCKHOLM] IKEA on Tuesday started selling its products on Alibaba's Chinese e-commerce platform Tmall, the first...

Mar 10, 2020 12:25 PM
Technology

Google restricts visits to curb coronavirus risk

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google on Monday began restricting visits to its offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco and New...

Mar 10, 2020 12:23 PM
Real Estate

Blackstone in talks to take developer SOHO China private in US$4 b deal: sources

[HONG KONG] Blackstone Group Inc is in exclusive talks to take SOHO China Ltd private in a US$4 billion deal, said...

Mar 10, 2020 12:19 PM
Government & Economy

Xi pays first visit to virus epicentre Wuhan: state media

[BEIJING] Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Wuhan on Tuesday for his first visit to the epicentre of the...

Mar 10, 2020 12:04 PM
Government & Economy

Despite virus, China consumer confidence remains envy of world

[NEW YORK] The coronavirus is increasingly weighing on global consumer sentiment, but its impact can vary greatly....

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.