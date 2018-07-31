You are here

JTC launches one site for tender under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 2:45 PM
JTC has launched one site for tender under the 2018 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme, the government agency announced in a press statement on Tuesday. 

The launch is part of the government’s efforts to offer more choices for industrial development, and the site at Woodlands Industrial Park is the first of six confirmed list sites for the second half 2018 IGLS programme.

Occupying a land area of 0.5 hectare, the site has a gross plot ratio of 2.5, and a tenure of 20 years.

It is also zoned for Business-2 use, and the tender for the site will close at 11am on Sept 25. 

In June this year, the Ministry of Trade and Industry announced that six industrial sites will be launched under the IGLS Programme for the second half this year, with another seven sites made available for application under the Reserve List.

All in, the land area of these 13 sites add up to 12.59 hectares. 

Sites on the Reserve List are triggered for sale when an interested party submits an application with a minimum purchase price that is acceptable to the government, or if more than one unrelated party submit minimum purchase prices that are close to the government’s reserve price for the site within a reasonable period.

