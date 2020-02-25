JTC launches two industrial sites

JTC on Tuesday launched two sites under the industrial government land sales (IGLS) programme, one for tender and the other for application.

Available for tender is Jalan Papan (Plot 1), which spans an area of 1.23 hectares. This is the first of three land parcels on the confirmed list under the first half of the 2020 IGLS programme. The tender will close at 11am on April 21.

Meanwhile, the site at 160 Gul Circle is available for application. It is the third of five on the reserve list of the first half of 2020 IGLS programme, and has an area of 0.37 hectares.

The two land parcels each have a tenure of 20 years and a gross plot ratio of 1.4. Both are zoned "B2" for heavy industrial use.

A site on the reserve list is released for sale only if it receives an offer of a minimum price in its application that is acceptable to the government. This is opposed to those on the confirmed list, which are launched for tender according to schedule, regardless of demand.