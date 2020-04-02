You are here

JustCo offers members up to 30% fee rebates amid virus outbreak

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 5:09 PM
SINGAPORE-headquartered co-working space operator JustCo is offering its members fee rebates for the month of May in light of the coronavirus outbreak, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Members who have been with the company for two years or more will get a 30-per-cent rebate; all other members who joined the company before April 1 will get a 15-per-cent rebate.

JustCo said that these measures will benefit more than 3,000 companies - ranging from individual entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs to multinational corporations working at its centres - across the Asia-Pacific region.

JustCo operates in Grade A office buildings in central business districts in Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Taipei, Seoul, Melbourne, Sydney and Shanghai.

It added that it is offering members rebates even before it has received any rebates from its landlords.

JustCo chief executive Kong Wan Sing said that office space could take up a sizeable chunk of businesses' operating costs, and added that if landlords and tenants "share the burden of the current difficulties", both groups could survive the current economic situation.

JustCo's announcement comes amid news that fresh legislation could be introduced in Parliament next week to make it compulsory for property owners in Singapore to pass government-granted property tax rebates on to tenants to help them cope with the impact of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Finance said on Thursday that the government had received feedback that some property owners had not yet passed these rebates on to tenants. 

Government agencies are understood to have been mediating between the two parties. 

