Keppel Land ready to roll out AI-backed smart homes

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
KEPPEL Land and Habitap have unveiled Singapore's first smart home powered by artificial intelligence.
This smart home that comes equipped with the machine learning capabilities is touted as being capable of anticipating users' preferences and usage patterns. Property
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg