Keppel units to build, operate data centre in Johor

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
TWO data centre units under the Keppel Corp umbrella have agreed to develop and operate a maiden project in Johor, Malaysia, with a targeted 2020 completion date.
In filings to the Singapore Exchange on Monday, the units said that Alpha Data Centre (DC) Fund has secured a
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg