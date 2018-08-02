You are here

Home > Real Estate

KSH Holdings unit wins S$53.8 million construction contract

Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 6:25 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CONSTRUCTION and property company KSH Holdings has scooped up a new contract that will likely contribute to the bottom line for several years, the board of directors said on Thursday.

Wholly owned subsidiary Kim Seng Heng Engineering Construction has picked up a construction deal for S$53.8 million, which is expected to start in August 2018 and finish in 2020.

The award of the new contract has lifted the group's Singapore construction order book to more than S$560 million, and the order book is expected to contribute to financial results until FY2021, the board added.

Another recent boost to the order book came in November 2017, when the subsidiary received a letter of intent from a 35 per cent-owned associate for a construction contract worth S$266.3 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under that contract, KSH will build a nine-block condominium project as part of a consortium - which also includes Oxley Holdings Lian Beng Group and the private investment firm of Super Group's Teo family - to redevelop Rio Casa in Hougang after the former HUDC estate's collective sale.

KSH's first-quarter results, for the three months to June 30, are slated to be released on Aug 10 after the market close.

The counter ended lower by S$0.01, or 1.6 per cent, at S$0.615, before the latest announcement.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180802_JLBANKS2_3519672.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

BT_20180802_KRROB_3519660.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

BT_20180802_JQEZ2_3519684.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Most Read

1 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
2 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
3 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
4 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

DBS.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Stocks

Singapore, Malaysia stock indices hit by temporary FTSE disruption

Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance sets Aug 24 date for vote to restructure S$100m of 4.3% notes due Aug 29

Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hi-P pares losses from morning trade; down 10% on day

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening