Le Quest sells 70 units on first day of Phase Two sales

LE Quest, a Qingjian Realty (South Pacific) Group mixed development project in Bukit Batok, sold 70 units on the first day of its Phase Two sales.

Qingjian Realty has offered 115 units for sale on Saturday, just a week after it opened up the development for Phase Two preview.

Deputy general manager Yen Chong said: "Homeowners clearly appreciate the tech-enabled lifestyle offered at Le Quest. The enthusiastic response we saw in Phase One has continued this weekend. We should sell about 80 units by the end of this weekend."

Last August, the mixed development, which is a short drive away from Singapore's second central business district, sold 280 units on the first day of sales. That in effect, translated to an oversubscription as only 200 units were initially released for sale.

Speaking on future plans for Le Quest, Ms Chong said that the developer is "not in a hurry to release the rest of the units". "With an average psf of S$1,380, buyers can get a four-bedroom unit in the mixed-use development Le Quest from S$1.8 million. So there will still be a steady demand."

The 516-unit development with one- to four-bedroom units will house a childcare centre, a supermarket, retail outlets and other food and beverage establishments over 6,000 square metres. Prices for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, which proved popular among new buyers, start from S$703,000.

Alan Cheong, senior director of research & consultancy at Savills Singapore, noted that prices of the units offered in Phase Two, though higher than at first launch, did not deter buyers from snapping up the units on Saturday. "Despite the increase, it is still one of the most competitive among the recent launches. Buyers who are looking for growth regions across the island will find it a good buy," he said.

PropNex Realty's CEO, Ismail Gafoor, said that the developer's "strategy of catering to all homebuyers" with "a good mix of one-bedroom to four-bedroom units" worked.

Le Quest is a stone's throw away from the Tengah Park station on the Jurong Region Line. It is expected to receive Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) by end-2021.

Qingjian Realty is planning another new launch in 2018. JadeScape, at the intersection of Shunfu Road and Marymount Road, is in the vicinity of Marymount MRT station.